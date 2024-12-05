Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Dynamic Business

Dynamic Business: Investors eye NZ’s energy transition amid funding challenges

By Bill Bennett
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Turitea South wind farm near Palmerston North owened and operated by Mercury Energy Spetember 2021...picture supplied......FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE...NZH 07Dec23 -

Turitea South wind farm near Palmerston North owened and operated by Mercury Energy Spetember 2021...picture supplied......FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE...NZH 07Dec23 -

New Zealand already has a very high proportion of renewable energy on the nation’s electricity grid. However, it still needs to prepare for and fund its energy transition.

Russell McVeagh, partner and head of infrastructure Michael Loan says that while last year 88% of our generation came from renewable sources,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Dynamic Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Dynamic Business