Business

Duo jailed for defrauding wealthy overseas investor in $6m Hobsonville property scam

5 minutes to read
Wen Ting Zhang (left) and Jian Long defrauded a wealthy foreign investor with a property ruse. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Sam Hurley
By
Sam Hurley

Business journalist

An immigration adviser and finance broker have been jailed for defrauding a wealthy overseas investor of millions of dollars in an Auckland property development.

Jian Long and Wen Ting Zhang were sentenced today in the

