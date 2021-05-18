Website of the Year

Dr David Law: Unintended consequences of New Zealand's housing policy

7 minutes to read
Even well-intentioned policies can fail and have unintended consequences, like Delhi's cobra bounty scheme. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Dr David Law

OPINION:

In colonial India, Delhi had a little problem with cobras. Since cobras can cause unpleasant things, like death, a solution was needed.

To reduce the cobra population, a bounty was placed on their skins

