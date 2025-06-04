Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Don Brash v Matthew Hooton defamation case: High Court hears Brash wants ‘unreserved apology’

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Don Brash has sued Matthew Hooton (inset) for defamation. Photos / Michael Craig, Dean Purcell

Don Brash has sued Matthew Hooton (inset) for defamation. Photos / Michael Craig, Dean Purcell

A defamation claim by Don Brash against Matthew Hooton could still go to trial.

The lawyers for Brash, the former National Party and Act Party leader, today claimed Hooton, a political commentator, made seriously insulting comments about Brash on a podcast last year.

And at the High Court in Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business