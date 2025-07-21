Adult sketches featuring the Sylvanian Families toys have gained the Sylvaniandrama TikTok account 2.5 million followers. Photo / TikTok/ sylvaniandrama

Sylvanian Families is at the centre of a legal battle with a TikTok creator.

The beloved toys feature in videos from the Sylvaniandrama TikTok account, in which they are featured acting out adult sketches involving alcohol, drugs, cheating, violence and murder, but the Japanese manufacturer has taken exception to the social media content.

Epoch Company Ltd has filed a copyright infringement case in the United States claiming the videos are causing “irreparable injury” to the company’s reputation.

Thea Von Engelbrechten – the owner of the TikTok account that has amassed 2.5 million followers – has filed a counternotice claiming her works are “parody”.

Sylvanian Families are sold as “an adorable range of distinctive animal characters with charming and beautiful homes, furniture and accessories”.