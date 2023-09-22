Voyager 2023 media awards

Dogfight: Airlines and Auckland Airport trade blows over travel chaos

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
Auckland Airport chief operations officer Chloe Surridge speaks about what goes on at Auckland Airport to ensure an efficient passthrough of passengers, freight and aircraft. Video / NZ Herald

Airlines say Auckland Airport is selling its customers short and travellers are facing unacceptable delays.

But the airport has hit back, saying airline tardiness is contributing to what’s been described as a ‘’madhouse’'by frustrated passengers.

