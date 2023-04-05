Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Does the latest GDT auction mean the end for high milk prices?

Jamie Gray
By
4 mins to read
Dairy prices are under downward pressure on lower demand from China. Photo / NZME

Dairy prices are under downward pressure on lower demand from China. Photo / NZME

The ink was barely dry on Fonterra’s latest, downwardly revised, milk price forecast for the current season before today’s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction showed still more weakness on world markets.

Fonterra this week has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business