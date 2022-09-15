Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Does Auckland deserve a special cruise ship terminal? New port boss runs the numbers

By
4 mins to read
The Pacific Explorer, the first cruise ship in more than two years to visit Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The Pacific Explorer, the first cruise ship in more than two years to visit Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Auckland may get a dedicated cruise ship terminal as Ports of Auckland works on how to give visitors in the $200 million a year economic sector the best possible experience of the City of Sails.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.