Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Dilworth School appoints two new trustees, chair says trust committed to addressing past wrongs

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Dame Silvia Cartwright and Frances Joychild KC discuss the independent inquiry on the sexual abuse that has occurred at Dilworth School. Video / NZ Herald

Dilworth School says it has appointed two new trustees, an old boy and the current Auckland Girls’ Grammar School principal.

Dilworth said Aaron Hockly, a property executive and former lawyer, joined the board this week.

Ngaire Ashmore, Auckland Girls’ Grammar School principal, will start next month.

Dilworth said it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business