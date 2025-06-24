More than 120 former students have reported being abused over the course of many decades at the school.

Multiple child molesters from Dilworth have been jailed since the police revealed the existence of the Operation Beverly investigation in 2020.

Jonathan Mason, who became the trust chair in April, said Dilworth had undergone huge changes in the past six years.

Mason said the new trustee appointments reflected reform within the school and the board.

Mason said headmaster Dan Reddiex had led a five-year programme of change at Dilworth School.

He said that had driven significant shifts in culture, safety, and the curriculum.

“We also continue to honour our commitment to addressing the historical abuse that happened at Dilworth,” Mason said.

He said more than 225 Dilworth redress applicants had received financial settlement payments, while many had received personal apologies and other forms of personalised redress.

Survivor: Major issues remain

“There’s a lot of noise going around,” old boy and survivor Neil Harding said today.

“It’s window-dressing.”

Harding said the redress programme still had major problems, and there was a lack of wraparound support, such as access to ongoing counselling.

“They’re going to be abandoning the listening service.”

He said lump sum payments were being offered and survivors effectively told: “Here’s the money, go away.

“They need to maintain an open pathway. It’s not our fault we were abused,” Harding told the Herald.

“The damage has been compounding damage.”

Hockly, in a press release, said: “I’m honoured to join the Dilworth Board and am looking forward to working with my fellow Trustees and Trust and School management to continue enhancing the lives of Dilworth students and their families.”

Ashmore said: “Joining the Dilworth Board provides me with the opportunity to make a contribution to the amazing work the board has set for itself in supporting the ongoing development of this truly incredible school.”

Dilworth said that from next year it would offer day school places at Year 9.

It said all 500 Dilworth students received full scholarships.

It said trustees maintained and expanded the trust’s assets in accordance with James Dilworth’s will, overseeing selection of students and having governance oversight of the school.