Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Cecilia Robinson: Did you ask a woman to speak for free on International Women’s Day?

By Cecilia Robinson
4 mins to read
Cecilia Robinson, founder and co-CEO at Tend. Photo / Greg Bowker Visuals

Cecilia Robinson, founder and co-CEO at Tend. Photo / Greg Bowker Visuals

OPINION

Over the past year, New Zealand has seen a modest but significant dip in its gender pay gap, moving from 9.2 per cent in 2022 down to 8.6 per cent.

This improvement, equivalent to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business