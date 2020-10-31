Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Diana Clement: Overcoming the fear of financial risk

4 minutes to read

What is your attitude to risk? Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald

Risk is not a dirty word. We have to take risks to get the rewards that come from them.

Going to university is a risk. You may choose the wrong subject, drop out with no

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.