Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Diana Clement: Do you really need to access your KiwiSaver?

4 minutes to read

Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Diana Clement

When is hardship really hardship? That's the question when it comes to KiwiSaver.

The purpose of KiwiSaver is creating a nest egg for retirement. You can withdraw money from your KiwiSaver if you're in "significant

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.