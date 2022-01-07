Health policies differ between insurancers so make sure you know what you are covered for. Photo / 123RF

Health policies differ between insurancers so make sure you know what you are covered for. Photo / 123RF

As we say goodbye to 2021 and welcome in 2022, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics to sport, from business to entertainment and lifestyle, these are the voices and views our audience loved the most. Today it's the top five from Diana Clement.

Buying health insurance - October 10

Do you do the "should I, shouldn't I" dance around health insurance?

I've been there. I also chew the fat regularly out of lockdown with a friend who has the all-singing all-dancing version of Southern Cross health insurance. While most people have to beg their doctors to be even considered for a waiting list, my friend is in and out of the hospital at pace for whatever medical procedure is that she, her husband, or the kids need or want.

Health insurers and their various policies differ. But generally, they cover you for non-urgent medical treatment. That might include doctors' visits, specialist appointments and operations. If you have a car accident or end up with Covid-19 or any other acute situation, you'll still go to a public hospital.

Do you do the "should I, shouldn't I" dance around health insurance? Photo / 123RF

Property market not the be all and end all - September 26

Don't give up on the housing market. Get even. By that I mean buy other growth assets that will see your money appreciate and keep pace with inflation or better.

It's true that a good chunk of the population is locked out of the property market even if they forego takeaways and smashed avocado. Some just give up and start spending their money rather than saving.

It's not pointless. It's just that we need to change tack and invest in other growth assets, says James Wilson of property data company Valocity. He has a point that is often forgotten in New Zealand: property is not the be all and end all for growing your wealth.

Property is not the be all and end all for growing your wealth. Photo / Alex Burton

Investing in commercial property - October 31

Buying residential property seems to get harder by the week. Commercial property investment is often forgotten in the race to buy a quarter acre or other residential paradise.

There are many ways to buy a small slice of commercial property, which covers retail, office, industrial, hotel/leisure, tourism and development sites.

Some investors bypass residential or advance to buy small commercial properties direct, with a mortgage. Entry-level commercial units are sometimes priced from $250,000 to $400,000 plus GST, even in Auckland, although most are in the millions.

There are a number of ways you can invest in commercial property. Photo / Michael Craig

Downsizing your life to save money - June 27

The Pavlova Paradise dream is changing. If you can downsize your life, you'll be wealthier in more than just money.

Back in the day, New Zealanders dreamed of owning their own quarter-acre of paradise and a good solid home to go on it. Over the years that's grown to include more bathrooms, a guest room, media room, rumpus room, internal access garage and so on.

Great if you can afford it. If not, or you'd like to free yourself from constant money worries, then you can downsize your life and environmental footprint. You'll soon have disposable income as a by-product.

Are you a closet hoarder? Photo / 123RF

It pays to switch banks - May 30

We're way too loyal with our banks and financial institutions. Sometimes it's worth shopping around.

Believe it or not you might be paying a "loyalty tax" in return for being a long-term customer. That's due to the fact that banks advertise juicy offers for new customers and pay for them by dropping loyal customers onto less competitive rates. Usually, it's by stealth and you don't notice.

It's the same for utilities providers and sometimes insurance policies. But I'm focusing on your significant other bank and KiwiSaver providers.

The good news is it's quick and easy to switch banks and KiwiSaver providers these days.

