Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Deposit insurance scheme could materially impact non-banks’ profits

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Reserve Bank says deposit insurance levies should reflect likelihood of deposit-taker folding. Photo / NZME

Reserve Bank says deposit insurance levies should reflect likelihood of deposit-taker folding. Photo / NZME

Finance companies, building societies, and credit unions will likely need to pay more than banks to insure their customers’ deposits against a collapse.

The Reserve Bank and Treasury are designing a deposit protection regime, which

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business