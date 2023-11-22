Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Deloitte Top 200: The secrets to being a successful finance boss

Tamsyn Parker
By
4 mins to read
Tax Traders co-founder Nicola Taylor

Tax Traders co-founder Nicola Taylor

Chief financial officers have more to juggle than ever before, as economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions createa challenging environment in which to manage financial risk and strategy.

Many companies’ revenue has come under pressure from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business