Deloitte top 200 index: How companies and institutions are ranked

To be included in the Deloitte Top 200 Index or the Deloitte Top 30 Financial Institutions Index, entities must operate for a commercially determined profit and must be a for-profit entity as defined by the External Reporting Board (XRB).

General criteria

The following general points apply to all the Deloitte Top 200 indices.

• The audited financial statements must be prepared as a going concern.

• The entities will generally but not always be liable for tax on earnings.

• Entities that have operated for less than 12 months are not included.

• Entities fully owned by another New Zealand entity are excluded if they are reported as a consolidated group.

• In some instances, where inclusion of separate results is deemed to be more meaningful because the entity in question competes with other similar New Zealand entities, and where separate figures are available, these have been used and the holding entity results excluded.

• N/A is used where figures were either not disclosed by the entity or could not be calculated from the disclosed information.

• An “-” indicates the entity was not ranked last year.

Deloitte Top 200 Index

The Deloitte Top 200 Index consists of New Zealand’s largest entities ranked by revenue. These entities include publicly-listed companies, large unlisted entities, New Zealand subsidiaries and branches of overseas companies and the commercial operations of Māori entities. It also includes producer boards, co-operatives, local authority trading enterprises and state-owned enterprises.

All figures are the latest available, verified and audited. We recognise that various entities evaluate their own performance using measures specific to their business. For comparability and simplicity, we have adopted a relatively simple calculation methodology focusing on understood financial measures.

The methodology

• Revenue: as disclosed in the entity’s Statement of Comprehensive Income (excludes gross commission sales).

• EBITDA: earnings before net interest income/expense, tax, depreciation and amortisation and impairments of property, plant and equipment, right of use assets or intangible assets.

• EBIT: earnings before net interest income/expense and tax. Not shown for the financial institutions.

• Profit after tax: as disclosed in the Statement of Comprehensive Income.

• Profit after tax %: calculated as profit after tax divided by revenue.

• Total assets: as disclosed in the entity’s Statement of Financial Position. Includes current and non-current assets, investments, tangible and intangible assets, deferred tax assets and goodwill.

• Return on assets (ROA): calculated as profit after tax divided by average total assets over the period. Average total assets are calculated by adding the total assets at the beginning of a period to the total assets at the period’s end and dividing the result by two. For an entity that has operated for only one year the first-year total assets figure is used as an approximate.

• Total equity: as disclosed in the entity’s Statement of Financial Position including non-controlling (minority) interests. For New Zealand branches of overseas companies, the amount shown as owing to head office is deemed equity.

• Return on equity (ROE): calculated as profit after tax divided by average shareholder’s equity over the period. Average shareholders’ equity is calculated by adding the shareholders’ equity at the beginning of a period to the shareholders’ equity at the period’s end and dividing the result by two. For an entity that has operated for only one year, the first-year total equity figure is used as an approximate.

• Debt to equity ratio: calculated as total liabilities divided by shareholder’s equity as disclosed in the entity’s Statement of Financial Position.

Deloitte Top 30 Financial Institutions Index

The Deloitte Top 30 Financial Institutions Index consists of New Zealand’s largest banks, finance and insurance companies ranked by total assets. These results are based on these entities’ legal set of accounts and not those accounts which include funds under management (i.e. accounts that include assets that are not legally owned by that entity but administered by it).

Deloitte Top 10 Māori Business Index

The Deloitte Top 10 Māori Business Index consists of New Zealand’s largest Māori entities ranked by total assets.

These results are for the ultimate holding entity, including both commercial and non-commercial operations and could be prepared under either ‘for profit or ‘public benefit entity (PBE)’ reporting regimes.

For an entity to qualify for the Deloitte Top 10 Māori Business Index, first the entity needs to identify themselves as Māori. Then we look more closely at four attributes; stakeholders, kaupapa, ownership and results – what we call the Māori business SKOR.

What proportion of the entity’s stakeholders are Maori? How does the entity demonstrate it follows Maori kaupapa? How much of the business is owned by Maori individuals, iwi and other Maori groups or entities? And are the results – the purpose and profits – of the entity predominantly to benefit or promote Maori initiatives? The answers to these questions collectively inform the extent to which a business is defined as Maori.