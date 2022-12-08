Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Business

Deloitte top 200: CFO of the year Phillippa Harford

Tamsyn Parker
By
10 mins to read
Infratil chief financial officer Phillippa Harford

Phillippa Harford believes the key to being a great chief financial officer is keeping your eye on the long-term goals while also being mindful of the short-term challenges.

It’s something Harford, who is CFO of

