Business

Deloitte Top 200: Top business leaders crowned with awards back in black tie

NZ Herald
8 mins to read
NZME broadcaster Stacey Morrison hosted the awards with Jack Tame. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Vulcan Steel has taken out the top award as Company of the Year in the 2022 Deloitte Top 200 Awards, recognised for its recent exceptional performance for both the company and shareholders.

Winners for the

