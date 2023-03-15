Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Declined: No winners as bids fall short in NZ carbon auction

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
NZ carbon prices have weakened so far this year, against the international trend. Photo / File

NZ carbon prices have weakened so far this year, against the international trend. Photo / File

The Government’s first carbon auction for 2023 was “declined” for the first time since its inception in 2021 because bids for the available units were not high enough.

In a short statement, the Emissions Trade

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business