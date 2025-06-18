“Maybe there’s not enough political unity for that to happen, and if that’s the case, then New Zealanders will suffer because of it.”
Teece also referred to recent Chinese military activity in the Tasman Sea as something the country needed to be more alert to.
“Your neighbourhood is changing dramatically and in ways that are not favourable to New Zealand.”
While New Zealanders are tenacious, which makes for good entrepreneurs, what we haven’t done, with a couple of exceptions, is create scalable entrepreneurship and globally scalable companies, he added.
Teece left New Zealand having completed his Master’s degree at the University of Canterbury. He attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he completed a second Master’s degree and ultimately a PhD in Economics.
He taught at Pennsylvania and then Oxford and Stanford, before a professorship at the age of just 32 took him to the University of California at Berkeley.
Listen to the full chat in the podcast embed above, covering Teece's unique career, discussion about the importance of good leadership, and some commentary on New Zealand's place in the world, the current state of Donald Trump's USA, and his thoughts on a troubled world.
