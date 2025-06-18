David Teece says there needs to be more political unity in NZ. Photo / Paul Estcourt

“We’re on the cusp of dramatic change … and New Zealand is not fully prepared for it.” That’s the view of David Teece, one of the world’s leading business scholars who retains links to New Zealand through extensive farming and winemaking in the South Island.

Speaking to Bruce Cotterill on the Leaders Getting Coffee podcast, Teece said New Zealand has a lot of positive attributes and he’s proud to call it home, but the country is unprepared for the pace of technological and geopolitical change happening right now.

“New Zealand economically has been mismanaged, I think, for maybe the last decade or so,” said Teece, who teaches at the prestigious Berkeley Haas School of Business in California.

“There were great reforms in the 1980s, that gave a new lease of life, and I see the Government now is endeavouring to bring about economic reforms and make progress. I like the direction of change, but it just all seems very slow. Things have to move much faster in the world that we’re in.