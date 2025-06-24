Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Danone NZ boosts net profit by 50%, doubles dividend to $19.8m

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Danone Nutricia's manufacturing facility at Balclutha. Photo / Supplied

Danone Nutricia's manufacturing facility at Balclutha. Photo / Supplied

Infant formula maker Danone Nutricia NZ, part of the giant French food company Danone Group, lifted its net profit by 50% to $29.3 million in 2024.

A filing with the Companies Office revealed Danone NZ’s full-year revenue was $591.99m, up 32%.

Danone NZ nearly doubled its dividend paid to Danone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business