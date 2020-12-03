Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Damien Venuto: The media feeds off chaos. So what happens after Trump and Covid?

4 minutes to read

The news cycle over the last 18 months has been unlike anything seen in the last few decades. Photo / AP

Damien Venuto
By:

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION:

A terrorist attack, a volcanic eruption, smoke billowing for days from an inner-city landmark, a global pandemic and the most outrageous US President in living memory - over the past 18 months they have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.