Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Damien Venuto: Credit changes - First home buyers don't need more obstacles

4 minutes to read
Loan applicants are having more of their spending habits questioned by lenders. Photo / Getty Images

Loan applicants are having more of their spending habits questioned by lenders. Photo / Getty Images

Damien Venuto
By
Damien Venuto

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

COMMENT:

A Dunedin woman was declined an urgent extension to her mortgage because what she described as a $187 Christmas shopping trip to Kmart.

Another loan applicant claims to have had her social life probed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.