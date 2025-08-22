Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Dairy co-operative Fonterra selling Anchor, Mainland, Kāpiti: What does it mean for consumers?

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Dairy co-op Fonterra has agreed to sell its consumer and associated businesses

Dairy co-op Fonterra has agreed to sell its global consumer and associated businesses, raising questions over what impact the sale will have on Kiwis at the checkout.

Staple New Zealand dairy brands Anchor, Mainland and Kāpiti are among those impacted by the $3.845 billion sale to French food group Lactalis.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save