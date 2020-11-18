D & H Steel Construction fined $220k after crushed leg leads to amputation

Photo / 123RF

An Auckland-based steel company has been fined $220,000 after failing to guard machinery which resulted in a worker having his left leg amputated.

D & H Steel Construction Limited was sentenced in the Waitakere District Court over the August 2018 incident.

No reparation was ordered as D & H Steel Construction had paid $172,000 to the victim prior to sentencing.

The worker, who accessed an operating area to use a machine used to drill, saw and fabricate steel, became trapped after being caught by a steel beam, pulling him onto the machine's roller table.

The man suffered multiple crush injuries to his left leg and pelvis, of which his leg had to be amputated.

Danielle Henry, WorkSafe's Area Manager, said an investigation found the machine being used by the victim was not adequately guarded.

"D & H Steel's failure to ensure the machine was adequately guarded meant workers were exposed to unguarded trapping points, crushing points and moving parts, leading to a risk of entanglement.

"Our investigation found workers were routinely required to access the machine's operating area to adjust or replace drill bits or repair faults, while the machine was electronically locked out. However, there was inadequate guarding in place to prevent the worker from accessing the operating area if the machines automatic lockout failed."

Henry said the company should have ensured workers weren't able to reach dangerous moving parts.

"At any business where workers are required to operate machinery, it's imperative that the correct machine guarding is in place to ensure moving parts are separated from people."

D & H Steel Construction was sentenced under sections 36(1)(a), 48(1) and (2)(c) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

D&H Steel Construction has constructed hundreds of building structures, with involvement in Westfield-Riccarton in Christchurch, Viaduct Event Centre in Auckland and the Auckland hospital parking building.