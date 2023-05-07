Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Cyclones, deeper floods, Vanuatu disaster deliver Tower a multimillion-dollar loss, higher premiums

Madison Reidy
By
2 mins to read
Tower Insurance CEO says no more homes should be built on cliffs or in flood plains following devastating weather events. Manufacturer Skellerup reveals record earnings amid a global slowdown. Video / NZ Herald

Tower will post a half year loss of $3 million, not pay a dividend and hike premiums by as much as 5 per cent, after receiving more than 9000 insurance claims in just three months.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business