Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Cyclone Gabrielle: Wiped out Hawke’s Bay apple exporters’ SOS to the Beehive

By
5 mins to read
Stand-up with Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Primary Industries Minister Damien O'Connor and Police Minister Stuart Nash at Taylor Corp Orchard and Packhouse at Waiohiki. Video / Mark Mitchell

Stand-up with Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Primary Industries Minister Damien O'Connor and Police Minister Stuart Nash at Taylor Corp Orchard and Packhouse at Waiohiki. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Government will be asked to set up a fund to help Hawke’s Bay apple growers whose livelihoods have been wiped out by Cyclone Gabrielle to replant trees, as industry leaders start counting the cost

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business