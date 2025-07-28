Children look at an aircraft through a window as people wait for their flights at the Sheremetyevo International Airport on the outskirts of Moscow on July 28, 2025. A cyber attack on Russia's national airline Aeroflot grounded 42 flights on July 28, officials said, with a Ukrainian and a Belarusian hacker group claiming responsibility for the incident. Photo / AFP

Children look at an aircraft through a window as people wait for their flights at the Sheremetyevo International Airport on the outskirts of Moscow on July 28, 2025. A cyber attack on Russia's national airline Aeroflot grounded 42 flights on July 28, officials said, with a Ukrainian and a Belarusian hacker group claiming responsibility for the incident. Photo / AFP

Ukrainian and Belarusian hacker groups have claimed responsibility for a cyber attack on Russia’s national airline Aeroflot that has grounded dozens of flights.

Travel disruptions have become common in Russia since the Ukraine conflict began, often because of Ukrainian drones cutting through airspace, but this is the first time a cyber attack has caused such a blockage.

Russia’s state prosecutor’s office said it had opened a criminal investigation after flights were disrupted at Moscow’s main Sheremetyevo airport, Aeroflot’s home base, calling it a “a hacking attack”.

Aeroflot referred only to a “breakdown in the IT system”, saying at least 64 flights were grounded on Monday (local time) and cancelling 14 more for Tuesday.

“We’ve already arrived at the airport and found out that the flight has been cancelled,” Mikhail, a passenger waiting at Sheremetyevo, told AFP.