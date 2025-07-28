Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cyber attack by Ukrainian, Belarusian groups disrupts Aeroflot flights

AFP
2 mins to read

Children look at an aircraft through a window as people wait for their flights at the Sheremetyevo International Airport on the outskirts of Moscow on July 28, 2025. A cyber attack on Russia's national airline Aeroflot grounded 42 flights on July 28, officials said, with a Ukrainian and a Belarusian hacker group claiming responsibility for the incident. Photo / AFP

Children look at an aircraft through a window as people wait for their flights at the Sheremetyevo International Airport on the outskirts of Moscow on July 28, 2025. A cyber attack on Russia's national airline Aeroflot grounded 42 flights on July 28, officials said, with a Ukrainian and a Belarusian hacker group claiming responsibility for the incident. Photo / AFP

Ukrainian and Belarusian hacker groups have claimed responsibility for a cyber attack on Russia’s national airline Aeroflot that has grounded dozens of flights.

Travel disruptions have become common in Russia since the Ukraine conflict began, often because of Ukrainian drones cutting through airspace, but this is the first time a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save