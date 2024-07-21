As Weston added, “While the percentage was small, the broad economic and societal impacts reflect the use of CrowdStrike by enterprises that run many critical services.”

The odds are relatively low that your work PC will be suffering the “blue screen of death” when you arrive in the office this morning.

If you work for a large organisation, it should be sorted by now by your inhouse IT team over the weekend (remember to buy them a coffee).

If you work for a smaller employer, you’re likely outside CrowdStrike’s target market (and the Austin, Texas-based firm’s 2023 accounts indicate its NZ presence is below its global 20% market share; of $140 million in Australia-NZ revenue, less than $4m came from this side of the Tasman).

What to do on your first day back at work

Regardless, CyberCX security expert Dan Richardson noted over the weekend that the full extent of the CrowdStrike chaos won’t be known until today, when firms without inhouse tech staff return to the office.

Netsafe chief executive Brent Carey has a battle plan for who have been affected.

“Kiwis hit by the CrowdStrike outage should review the incident report to understand the nature and extent of the breach,” he told the Herald this morning.

“Businesses should work with their internal or outsourced ICT team to apply the fix that has been sent around and take any remediation steps.

“If it has affected your business consider a companywide password reset. Ensure all systems are patched and free of malware.

“Monitor systems and communicate with customers what you have done to fix any issues.”

Make sure any advice or updates are actually coming from your IT team or trusted partners, Carey adds.

If you are suffering the “blue screen of death” it’s best to get tech support to fix it, unless you’re a deep geek - but if you’re up it there are instructions here.

That warning was echoed by the National Cyber Security Centre - part of the GCSB.

Manager for incident triage and response Jordan Heersping said there had been an increase in phishing referencing the CrowdStrike outage.

“Primarily this looks like emails or other types of messages being sent to people and they might be imitating CrowdStrike support or Microsoft security, or something like that, trying to get people to provide credentials or download software which the attacker might use to conduct further activity.”

Mopping up

Elsewhere, things seem in the mopping-up stage.

Meanwhile, Banking Association chief executive Roger Beaumont said banks would be scrutinising what happened over the coming week.

Beaumont applauded local banks for how they managed the outage.

“Given the scale of the issue and the global nature of the issue, our banks responded incredibly fast, and were able to affect change and resume normal services relatively quickly for customers.”

ASB, for example, was able to restore basic core online banking services in the wee hours of Saturday morning (the outage hit around 5.20pm Friday), with an all-systems-restored update following on Friday. Whoever you bank with, double-check transactions from late Friday to make sure there was no double-billing.

Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell told RNZ he had not received any information to indicate ongoing issues as a result of the CrowdStrike fault.

He said at this early stage the Government had not identified any need to talk to CrowdStrike about compensation.

Bright spot for Palo Alto Networks

CrowdStrike shares fell 11% in Friday (Saturday NZT) Nasdaq trading, wiping some US$10.8 billion ($18.9b) from its market cap.

But rival cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks - which numbers Sir John Key on its board - saw its shares jump 2%, bucking a fall in the broader market.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.