Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

CPI preview: Inflation rate tipped to top 7pc, highest in 30 years

4 minutes to read
Fuel shock: Soaring petrol prices have likely helped push inflation to a 30-year high. NZME File Photo

Fuel shock: Soaring petrol prices have likely helped push inflation to a 30-year high. NZME File Photo

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

Economists expect we'll see the ugliest inflation number in more than 30 years when StatsNZ releases its first-quarter Consumer Price Index data on Thursday.

"March quarter inflation result is set to be another monster,"

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.