Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Covid response: Reserve Bank admits ‘more aggressive tightening might have reduced inflation sooner’

Liam Dann
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr and chief economist Paul Conway arriving for their OCR review media conference in Wellington in May, 2023. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr and chief economist Paul Conway arriving for their OCR review media conference in Wellington in May, 2023. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank has today published an update on its progress in responding to recommendations from its review of monetary policy over the 2017 to 2022 period.

It has also released new work reviewing the MPC’s response to above-target inflation from 2021 to 2024.

“In hindsight, an earlier or more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save