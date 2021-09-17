Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid Delta outbreak: Steven Joyce - Small firms bearing brunt of economic pain

6 minutes to read
Karen Sewell opens the Honest Kitchen for trading under level 2 in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Karen Sewell opens the Honest Kitchen for trading under level 2 in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

NZ Herald
By: Steven Joyce

OPINION:

One of the great strengths of this country is its tradition of striking out on your own and trying your hand at working for yourself. Setting up a small business and having a go.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.