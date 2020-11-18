Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid-19's latest potential casualty - the $226m pilot training industry

6 minutes to read
Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

The likely closure of a pilot training school in Hamilton could signal the end for others in the industry, which generates $226 million a year.

L3 Airline Academy is described as one of the world's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.