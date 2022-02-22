Voyager 2021 media awards
BusinessUpdated

Covid-19 wage subsidy: Auckland man admits ripping off scheme

2 minutes to read
Wage subsidy claimant received $18,745 from scheme, but charges followed. Photo / 123RF

Matt Nippert
By
Matt Nippert

Business Investigations Reporter

The first person charged with ripping off the wage subsidy scheme has pleaded guilty in the Auckland District Court.

This morning Mt Eden man Saleem Adbdul, 40, pleaded guilty to three charges of receiving stolen

