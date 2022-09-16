Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid-19: Mike Munro - the straitjacket comes off but we're not out of the woods

By Mike Munro
5 mins to read
The Covid protection framework is no more so what does that mean for Kiwis and what should we expect from the pandemic now? Video / NZ Herald

The Covid protection framework is no more so what does that mean for Kiwis and what should we expect from the pandemic now? Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

In the lead-up to her departure for London this week, Jacinda Ardern had two important announcements to attend to.

You could say that both were "proclamation" ceremonies, of sorts.

The first, on the steps

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.