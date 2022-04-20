Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid-19: Exporters on alert as China lockdowns impact supply chains

4 minutes to read
Inflation set for 30-year high, could Waiwera make a comeback and polyamorous relationships under the microscope at Immigration NZ in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Inflation set for 30-year high, could Waiwera make a comeback and polyamorous relationships under the microscope at Immigration NZ in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

Shipping giant Maersk says it's running low on 40-foot refrigerated containers in New Zealand as our primary industries keep a close watch on the impact of Shanghai's Covid lockdown on exports.

Maersk said its New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.