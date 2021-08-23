Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid 19 coronavirus: Lockdown's toll on $1.6b/week house sales market

6 minutes to read
A look at New Zealand's affordable housing crisis and the way house prices have changed relative to incomes over time. Video / Paul Slater

A look at New Zealand's affordable housing crisis and the way house prices have changed relative to incomes over time. Video / Paul Slater

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Alert level 4 is weighing on activity across New Zealand's $1.5 trillion housing market, with around 1600 weekly sales usually occurring at this time of the year worth about $1.6b.

Exactly how much that has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
one roof