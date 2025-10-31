Court rejects Uber Group bid to block Uber and One NZ partnership

Rideshare giant Uber Technologies has seen off a trademark challenge from older, much smaller namesake Uber Group. Photo / Getty Images

Reminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.

Rideshare giant Uber Technologies has seen off a trademark challenge from older, much smaller namesake Uber Group. Photo / Getty Images

A Northland telco has lost its court battle over the Uber trademark to the rideshare and delivery company with whom it shares the name.

Whangārei broadband provider Uber Group had taken its tilt against Uber Technologies and telco One NZ, claiming a cross-promotional partnership between the two defendants amounted to breach of a co-existence agreement made in 2014 and infringed its trademark in Northland’s telecommunications services, built up over 20 years of trading.

Justice Mathew Downs said that partnership was not offering telecommunications services, nor is Uber Technologies.

“The representations do not, then, promote Uber Technologies as an entrant to the telecommunications market,” Justice Downs said.

“Moreover, Uber Technologies has registered trade marks of its own it is entitled to use.”