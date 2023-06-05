Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Countdown begins to port opening of massive $1 billion Ruakura Superhub

By
5 mins to read
Tainui Group Holdings' master-planned development, the Ruakura Superhub, is rising fast beside the Waikato Expressway at Hamilton. Video / NZ Herald

At 490 hectares, the Ruakura Superhub dwarfs anything of its kind in Australasia, so it’s little surprise people looked at Tainui Group Holdings chief executive Chris Joblin like he was “crazy” when he said its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Ruakura Superhub

Ruakura Superhub

Tainui Group Holdings' master-planned development, the Ruakura Superhub, is rising fast beside the Waikato Expressway at Hamilton. Video / NZ Herald