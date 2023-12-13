The $5 billion commercial fishing industry wanted a "champion" in the new coalition Government.

New Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Shane Jones promises to be a “forceful” advocate for the $5 billion commercial fishing industry, which he says is subjected to “dangerous falsehoods and misinformation”, particularly in the Hauraki Gulf.

The New Zealand First minister, who has a strong background in fisheries leadership, says the industry is “critical” for economic growth and job creation, yet is stigmatised and subject to false claims about its impacts.

“I’ve watched a relentless effort to try to destroy the commercial fishing industry in the broader Hauraki Gulf, an industry that is a legitimate contributor to our economy,” he told the Herald.

A popular “falsehood” was that the industry was disproportionately responsible for the degradation of the Hauraki Gulf.

“It overlooks the effect of 1.3 million people living on the doorstep of the Hauraki Gulf. It overlooks years of siltation runoff as we have changed land use, as we’ve struggled with infrastructure to cope with the effects of waste generation from our largest city,” Jones said.

“You can’t just lay into one tiny element of the local economy.

“Anyone not familiar with the innards of this industry would think that, from North Cape down to Foveaux Strait, the country’s coastline was being scoured something akin to a garden having a plough put over it every hour. These are the falsehoods being perpetrated.”

NZ First Cabinet minister Shane Jones. Photo / Tania Whyte

A former chairman of Sealord and one-time member of the Treaty of Waitangi Fisheries Commission, Jones was for three years New Zealand’s Pacific Economic Ambassador, a role which he says had a focus on the international pelagic (ocean) fish resource.

“I understand how easily this industry can be stigmatised and sadly it has been, but I’m confident that with the support of my colleagues, we are going to restore the important economic role it plays, but also, stand up for people who regard fisheries as part of their birthright.”

Jones says “a great deal of candid and forceful advocacy at my level” will be needed to tackle the misinformation.

“But I’m not shying away from the difficult issues - fishing policy does require trade-offs. We have the issue pertaining to the Hauraki Gulf. The last Government wanted to be inordinately restrictive in terms of commercial fishing [there].”

The Hauraki Gulf is New Zealand’s most popular recreational fishing area. In August, the former Government announced it would ban bottom trawling from the bulk of the Gulf after Aucklanders called for better protection for the 1.2-million-hectare marine park.

Jones says commercial fishers have legitimate rights to fish in the area, “just as other stakeholders have legitimate concerns”.

He says that underlining all decisions about fishing - customary, recreational and commercial - is the need to make sure the resource is sustainable.

“All of us Kiwis have a stake in that debate. We have to make sure the legislation is still fit for purpose and I’ll ask for a briefing [from officials] in that regard,” Jones said.

“You’ve also [got] to bear in mind the big companies employ many people and keep lots of families in income. More importantly, they generate international foreign exchange revenue.”

Doug Paulin, chief executive of Sealord, New Zealand’s biggest fishing company, says that at the top of his wish list from a new Fisheries Minister is more water space for aquaculture, long touted as a growth industry for New Zealand, but yet to develop due to regulations.

Paulin’s priority is shared by Sanford acting chief executive Craig Ellison, who wants a “champion” for the seafood sector within the new Cabinet.

Paulin says Sealord has significant aquaculture operations in Australia.

“We would be interested in expanding aquaculture in New Zealand rather than Australia, but at the moment it’s easier to do in Australia. To get a water space licence or renew a licence in New Zealand is incredibly difficult.

“It’s very easy for opponents to find ways to take you to court... because the [Resource Management Act] legislation is really subjective, it becomes a long, drawn-out process to get approval.”

Jones says he is “horrified” to hear Sealord finds it easier to operate aquaculture in Australia.

“We have secured a commitment from other parties [in the coalition] to ensure aquaculture permits are extended. Secondly, we have received and had support for an early introduction and passage of a new fast-track industry infrastructure bill.

“That will be designed to simplify and give greater certainty for the approvals process for aquaculture in New Zealand.”

