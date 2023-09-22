Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Costco in NZ: Why I won’t be renewing my $60 annual membership

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Hundreds may have lined up for the grand opening of New Zealand's first Costco mega store, but will it be cheaper and who can get the most bang for their buck?

OPINION

I love a bandwagon, trying foods from overseas supermarkets and a bargain - so when American retailer Costco came to town it was a no-brainer for me to pay the $60 and sign up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business