Some also indicated they intended to be at COP30 in Brazil next year instead, arguing this year was a “technical COP” less suited to business.

Executives from across banking, asset management and insurance boosted the attendance at COP28, making it by far the largest COP with 65,000 core attendees.

That event was, conversely, criticised by some negotiators for being too big after an unprecedented number of observers and guests including business executives joined the country delegations for the first time.

BlackRock’s Larry Fink, who attended the summits in Glasgow and Dubai, but skipped COP27, was not expected to attend COP29, nor was Standard Chartered boss Bill Winters, according to people familiar with their plans.

Neither the chief executive nor chair at Lloyd’s of London, the insurance institution critical to the green transition by providing risk cover to both oil and gas and clean energy developments, were planning to attend.

Its chief executive John Neal was a prominent participant in previous summits.





Others said they were focused on different climate-related events, such as the recent COP16 UN Biodiversity Conference in Colombia or they had attended New York ClimateWeek.

UN climate change chief Simon Stiell has said he “would certainly like to see future COPs reduce in size” after some branded them a circus that distracts from the job of negotiating a global response to climate change.

Azerbaijan’s hosting of the annual gathering has come in for scrutiny since it was chosen in rotation by the eastern European bloc of countries last year.

The petrostate, which is heavily reliant on oil and gas exports, has drawn criticism for not placing a focus on the transition away from fossil fuels that was pledged in Dubai, as well as for its human rights record.

The COP29 presidency said it was “looking forward to welcoming delegates to Baku and after months of intensive planning, it had “every confidence in the venue logistics, security, accommodation and transport delivering a successful conference”.





Written by: Attracta Mooney, Aime Williams, Ian Smith, Owen Walker and Brooke Masters

© Financial Times