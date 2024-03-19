Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Cook Strait ferry operator calls for cost transparency on new terminals

By
4 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis speaks about KiwiRail cancelling its mega Cook Strait ferry contract with the South Korean shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. Video / Mark Mitchell

Cook Strait independent ferry operator StraitNZ is calling for “a really upfront conversation” about who is going to pay for a proposed multi-user terminal, as its state-owned competitor Interislander comes under the financial .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business