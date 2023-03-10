Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Cook Strait ferry failures: Who runs the ferries and how much do they cost?

By
5 mins to read
The Interislander ferry Kaitaki is out of service for at least two weeks. Photo / Mark MItchell

The Interislander ferry Kaitaki is out of service for at least two weeks. Photo / Mark MItchell

Crossing the Cook Strait has been anything but smooth sailing. Dire Strait is an ongoing investigative series looking at the full saga and inside story of our interisland ferries, how they came to be in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business