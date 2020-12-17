Website of the Year

Business

Continuous Disclosure: The good the bad and the ugly of 2020

Kathmandu's capital raising was poorly time for investors who were diluted as a result. Photo / file

Tamsyn Parker
Money Editor, NZ Herald

Covid-19 has driven a rollercoaster ride in sharemarkets this year, with the NZX plummeting in February and March only to bounce back just as quickly.

Since then it has continued to rise, hitting fresh highs.

