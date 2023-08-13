Consumption crunch: What’s in store for Hallenstein Glassons, Michael Hill, Fletcher

Investors and the Reserve Bank are bracing for evidence of an economic and earnings slowdown as companies begin revealing their finances from today.

Listed company reporting season kicks off today with Contact Energy’s result, followed by Fletcher Building, Spark and Skellerup later this week.

Over the remainder of August, about 30 businesses will show their numbers for the year or six months to the end of June, and executives will explain how their firms are faring in their respective industries.

Next week is monstrous, with investors expected to closely watch results from Air New Zealand, a2 Milk, SkyCity, Ebos Group, Sky Television, retailers Michael Hill International and Hallenstein Glasson Holdings.

“It’s going to be an interesting one,” Craigs Investment Partners senior analyst Mohandeep Singh told Markets with Madison.

“We’re going into it at a time when the Reserve Bank is actually trying to slow the economy down.”

Recent updates from companies showed margins were under pressure due to higher costs but sales volumes had held up. Singh expected that strength to start deteriorating, specifically for retailers and construction companies.

Plus, Property for Industry chief executive Simon Woodhams explains how it’s passing on higher costs with near 30 per cent rent increases to its industrial tenants, including Mainfreight, DHL, Fisher & Paykel Appliances and Fletcher Building.

