“Construction sales fell 3.1% in the June 2025 quarter, following a 0.7% rise in the March 2025 quarter,” economic indicators spokeswoman Michelle Feyen said.
“Building activity is also estimated by the value of building work put in place. Both measures are telling a similar story, with decreases in most quarters over the last two years.”
Manufacturing volumes are calculated by removing the effect of price changes from sales values.
In the June 2025 quarter, when adjusted for seasonal effects against the previous quarter, the largest sales movements were in electricity, gas, water and waste services (up $1.1b).
For all business financial data (BFD) industries, in the June 2025 quarter compared with the June 2024 quarter, sales were $196b, up $4.1b (2.1%).
Purchases were $136b, up $2.5b (1.9%) and salaries and wages were $32b, up $373m (1.2%).
Operating profit was $28b, up $1.1b (4.2%).
Business employment
Business employment data also released by Stats NZ today showed total actual filled jobs in the June 2025 quarter were 2.26 million – down 0.5%(10,560 jobs) on the March quarter.
At an industry level, the largest changes in seasonally adjusted filled jobs in the June 2025 quarter, compared with the March 2025 quarter, were in construction – down 1.3% (2315 jobs) and administrative and support services – down 1.4% (1337 jobs).
By region, Hawke’s Bay and Auckland saw the biggest falls, down 1.1% and 0.6% respectively.
Today’s data were the last of the second quarter before we get a full GDP (Gross Domestic Product) report next Thursday.
