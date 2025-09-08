Construction activity declined in the second quarter. Pictured is construction at the City Rail Link southern portal at the Maungawhau Station site.

Construction and manufacturing slumped in June quarter, new Stats NZ data show

The construction and manufacturing sectors took a big hit in the second quarter as the economic recovery started to stall, new Stats NZ data show.

The industries had the largest decreases in sales in the June 2025 quarter out of the 14 industries measured by business financial data released by Stats NZ today.

Compared with the March 2025 quarter, manufacturing sales were down by $1 billion and construction sales were down by $720 million.

Business financial data provide estimates of operating income (sales) and expenditure for most market industries in New Zealand.

Unless specified, all sales data are adjusted to account for seasonal effects, but do not compensate for inflation and price effects.