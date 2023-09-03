Voyager 2023 media awards

US firm InMusic questions Serato’s $113m offshore sale, Overseas Investment Office again delays decision

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
Serato chief strategy officer Nick Maclaren (left) and CEO Young Ly. Though little-known in NZ, Serato (staff - 160; FY2023 revenue - $40.4m) dominates the global market for DJ software. Photo / Dean Purcell

In an unusual turn of events, a US company has raised concerns about a New Zealand software firm’s pending sale to a Japanese buyer, saying competition in the DJ hardware market would “all but die”

