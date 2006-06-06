Zespri posts $26 million annual profit

Kiwifruit marketer Zespri has posted an annual profit of $26.4 million dollars.



It says the year was a tough one, thanks to a strong dollar and higher freight costs.



Zespri says variable fruit and storage quality also ate into sales.



Returns to growers are down 20 per cent for green kiwifruit, 14 per cent for gold and 10 per cent for organic fruit.



The company will pay a final dividend of 60 cents per share.



