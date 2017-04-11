Watch NZH Local Focus: Edgecumbe business owner yet to get financial relief

An Edgecumbe business owner is worried he won't cope financially after a flood ravaged the town, evacuating all its residents. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Edgecumbe business owner Bun Chhour is worried about the financial repercussions of the flood that saw 1,900 residents evacuated from their homes.

"We can't get in there to re-operate our business, but that really means we will lose a lot of income. That's the biggest worry for us."

Mr Chhour owns the local bakery, a popular haunt in the Eastern Bay town, as well as a laundromat service.

He hasn't received any financial support from his insurance providers. Nor has any financial package been released for businesses.

Whakatane District Mayor Tony Bonne believes something will be on its way.