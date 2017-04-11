Advertisement
Watch NZH Local Focus: Edgecumbe business owner yet to get financial relief

An Edgecumbe business owner is worried he won't cope financially after a flood ravaged the town, evacuating all its residents. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Edgecumbe business owner Bun Chhour is worried about the financial repercussions of the flood that saw 1,900 residents evacuated from their homes.

"We can't get in there to re-operate our business, but that really means we will lose a lot of income. That's the biggest worry for us."

Mr Chhour owns the local bakery, a popular haunt in the Eastern Bay town, as well as a laundromat service.

He hasn't received any financial support from his insurance providers. Nor has any financial package been released for businesses.

Whakatane District Mayor Tony Bonne believes something will be on its way.

"I have had discussions with central government. I'm fairly confident we are going to see some sort of package come through. It could be similar to other packages that have been utilised in disaster areas. But quite often when a business is insured, the company will cover loss of earnings, loss of wages - it's disruption insurance. It is a process however, and I hope there will be an announcement in the near future."

Minister for Primary Industries Nathan Guy did announce a package for farmers in the region.

Mr Chhour is worried about how he will pay back staff once he returns to his business.

"Staff, PAYE, all that sort of stuff. Yeah, pretty shocking."

But he and his family are committed to stay in the area, after everyone returns to the flood-ravaged town.

"I love Edgecumbe," says Mr Chhour.

Hundreds have been able to return to their homes, but all that may change as a second state of emergency is declared for the Bay of Plenty region.

